Wright converted two of four field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Wright handled kicking duties for Pittsburgh in Week 10 after Chris Boswell (groin) was placed on injured reserve. Wright made his two kicks in the first half but struggled after halftime and missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter before missing a 48-yard try in the fourth. The 26-year-old made three of four field-goal attempts while converting all eight of his extra-point tries over two games with Kansas City earlier in the year, and it's not yet clear whether he'll continue to serve as the team's kicker in Boswell's absence given his performance against New Orleans.