The Titans signed Wright to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Joey Slye is traveling with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He may not be available in the event that his wife goes into labor, and in that scenario, Wright would operate as the Titans' kicker for Week 12. Wright appeared in four regular-season games between the Texans, Titans and Commanders in 2025, and over that span he made all five of his field-goal attempts and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries.