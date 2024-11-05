The Steelers added WR Mike Williams via a trade from the Jets on Tuesday, giving Wilson another threat to the passing game, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Wilson has fared well in his two starts for Pittsburgh, completing 36 of 57 (63.2 percent) of his passes for 542 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and recording 10 yards and another TD on six carries. With a 2-0 record under his belt so far, he now will welcome a wide receiver that's well suited to his strengths, namely his deep-ball acumen. Williams likely will need some time to acclimate to a new system, but he should join George Pickens as the team's top options at the position in due time, which could be a boon for Wilson's prospects.