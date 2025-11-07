Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that the team is interested in bringing back Conner, whom Miami waived Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

If brought back, Conner would presumably sign with Miami's practice squad. Conner had been helping to fill the void while Darren Waller (pectoral) is on injured reserve. Julian Hill (ankle) and Greg Dulcich make up Miami's current tight end depth.