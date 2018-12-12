Hal recorded his second interception of the season during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.

Hal was only on the field for 25 percent of Houston's defensive snaps, yet he still managed to make his mark on the game when he picked off Andrew Luck on a tipped ball in the second quarter. This was Hal's second-consecutive game with an interception.

