Texans' Andre Hal: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Hal (shoulder) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.
Hal has played in one game so far this season since beating Hodgkin's Lymphoma -- Week 7 against the Jaguars -- which is where he sustained the shoulder injury. The 26-year-old practiced in a limited capacity all three days this week. If Hal misses time on the field Sunday, Natrell Jamerson or Mike Tyson could fill in once again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...