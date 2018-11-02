Hal (shoulder) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.

Hal has played in one game so far this season since beating Hodgkin's Lymphoma -- Week 7 against the Jaguars -- which is where he sustained the shoulder injury. The 26-year-old practiced in a limited capacity all three days this week. If Hal misses time on the field Sunday, Natrell Jamerson or Mike Tyson could fill in once again.

