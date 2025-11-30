Al-Shaair is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts.

Al-Shaair is being evaluated by medical staff after going down on a tackle in the fourth quarter. Before leaving, the middle linebacker logged eight tackles (four solo). If the captain is unable to return, Christian Harris will likely take over the middle linebacker position, with playcalling duties for the Texans' defense going to Henry To'oTo'o.