Stroud (concussion) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stroud's lack of participation is no surprise, given that he was forced out of Houston's loss to the Broncos in Week 9 early due to a concussion. The starting quarterback will need to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol before returning to game action, making his status for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jaguars uncertain at best. Davis Mills will stand to start in place of Stroud if the franchise QB can't go.