Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Stroud remains in the league's concussion protocol, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Stroud was concussed 22 days ago against the Broncos, so he's been dealing with symptoms for three-plus weeks, an unusually lengthy amount of time, though concussions aren't the same for every player. Ryans said Stroud will start once he clears the five-stage protocol, but it appears as if Davis Mills could get yet another start under center for Houston next Sunday in a very important game on the road against the Colts. Mills is 3-0 in three starts since stepping in for Stroud and has averaged 206.3 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and one interception in that span.