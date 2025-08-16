Stroud completed six of eight passes for 44 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-3 preseason win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud played the first two series, getting his first taste of running new coordinator Nick Caley's offense in game action. The third-year signal-caller was impressive with his opportunity, benefitting from good protection and hitting Nico Collins with a fourth-down touchdown pass of five yards to cap off a crisp 11-play, 60-yard march during which he completed passes to four different targets and close out his afternoon. Stroud certainly got quality work in Saturday, so it remains to be seen if he'll log any snaps during the preseason finale against the Lions on the road next Saturday.