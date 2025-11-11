Stover (foot) is expected to return to practice soon, possibly as early as this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stover is still on injured reserve after he suffered a broken foot in the Texans' Week 1 loss to the Rams, but his recovery has gone smoothly, and it looks like he's going to have a pretty good chance to play again this season. In his lone appearance this season, Stover made the start and played 57 percent of the offensive snaps, securing four catches for 22 scoreless yards versus Los Angeles.