Stover (foot) is expected back within the next few weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson reports Stover is recovering well from a broken foot and surgery. He's already missed the four-game minimum and can be activated at any time, but it appears the tight end will be out until some point in November at the earliest. Stover's return will bolster the position, which has been impacted by injuries to several of its personnel going back to training camp.