Texans' Cade Stover: Off IR, still questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Texans activated Stover (foot) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee.
The Texans swapped out Stover for fellow TE Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder) on IR, meaning the former is set to serve as the No. 2 TE behind Dalton Schultz in his first game action since Week 1, when he broke his foot and required surgery. Through 16 games as a pro, Stover, a 2024 fourth-round pick, has compiled a 19-155-1 line on 26 targets.