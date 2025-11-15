The Texans activated Stover (foot) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

The Texans swapped out Stover for fellow TE Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder) on IR, meaning the former is set to serve as the No. 2 TE behind Dalton Schultz in his first game action since Week 1, when he broke his foot and required surgery. Through 16 games as a pro, Stover, a 2024 fourth-round pick, has compiled a 19-155-1 line on 26 targets.