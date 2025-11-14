Texans' Cade Stover: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stover (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans
Stover upgraded to a full practice participant Friday after logging limited sessions both Wednesday and Thursday, meaning he is trending up for Sunday's game. The tight end was designated to leave the injured reserve this week, and with fellow tight end Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder) unable to practice Friday, Stover's chances of suiting up for Sunday seem better than ever.