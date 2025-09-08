Stover suffered a broken foot in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams and is out indefinitely, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stover started the Texans' Week 1 contest and recorded a team-high four catches for 22 yards versus Los Angeles before sustaining the injury. He was in a walking boot after the loss and is now likely to miss multiple weeks, though the team has yet to confirm the injury. With Brevin Jordan (knee) and Irv Smith (ankle) both on injured reserve and done for the season, Houston is already severely shorthanded at tight end. Veteran Harrison Bryant and seventh-round rookie Luke Lachey are currently on the practice squad as options behind Dalton Schultz.