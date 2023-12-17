Keenum completed 23 of 36 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 19-16 win over Tennessee.

Keenum drew the start with C.J. Stroud (concussion) sidelined and overcame a poor first half, during which he threw for only 83 yards and also had a pick-six. His overall stat line remained relatively uninspiring, but he led a pair of late drives to deliver a win. The first came late in the fourth quarter, when Keenum went 5-for-6 for 56 yards and a three-yard passing touchdown. He then completed a key pass late in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal. While Stroud still needs to clear concussion protocols, he is likely to be available for a Week 16 matchup against the Browns, which would shift Keenum back to the bench.