Winovich (undisclosed) was activated from the PUP list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Winovich has been on the PUP list since July 25, but he'll now be able to rejoin his team for practice, The 28-year-old is in his first season with the Texans after a one-year stop in Cleveland. He'll be working to earn a rotational role in Houston's linebacker corps.