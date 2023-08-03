Winovich (undisclosed) was activated from the PUP list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Winovich has been on the PUP list since July 25, but he'll now be able to rejoin his team for practice, The 28-year-old is in his first season with the Texans after a one-year stop in Cleveland. He'll be working to earn a rotational role in Houston's linebacker corps.
