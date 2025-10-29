Kirk (hamstring) and Nico Collins (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans may have their receiving corps back at full strength this Sunday against the Broncos, facing a defense that leads the league in sacks but will now be playing without reigning DPOY Patrick Surtain (pectoral). With Kirk and Collins absent last week, the Texans got solid showings from all of Jaylin Noel, Jayden Higgins and Xavier Hutchinson in a win over the 49ers.