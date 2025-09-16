Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday that he anticipates Kirk (hamstring) making his team debut Sunday in Jacksonville, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Acquired from the Jaguars in March, Kirk missed the Texans' first two games of the season while he recovered from a hamstring injury, which has kept him from practicing since the end of the preseason. The veteran wideout's condition appears to have improved during his time off, but Kirk will still likely need to upgrade to full participation in practice by Friday in order to receive clearance to play against one of his former teams. The potential return of Kirk to the lineup Sunday could help bolster a Texans passing attack that ranks 28th in the NFL with an average of 166.5 yards per game through the first two weeks.