Kirk (collarbone) agreed earlier this month to restructure his contract for the 2025 season, with the Texans opting to convert $14.245 million of his salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kirk, who is entering the final season of the four-year, $72 million he signed with Jacksonville in 2022, was acquired by the Texans on March 6 in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. The Texans' willingness to take on the remaining money on his deal was likely a major factor in the low compensation the Jaguars received in return, but Houston was at least able to restructure the contract to make it more palatable for salary-cap purposes. Between his salary and signing bonus, Kirk will earn $16.5 million in 2025, with the potential to earn an additional $3 million if he reaches unspecified catches and receiving yardage incentives. With Tank Dell's (knee) availability for the upcoming season in doubt, Kirk is projected to head into training camp as Houston's No. 2 wideout behind Nico Collins. Prior to suffering a season-ending fractured collarbone in Week 8, Kirk was supplanted by Brian Thomas as the top option in the Jacksonville passing game and finished with a 27-379-1 receiving line on 47 targets.