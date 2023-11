Pierce (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Another absence from practice suggests Pierce is in danger of missing a third straight game when the Texans face the Cardinals this Sunday. There's also the matter of what kind of role Pierce might be returning to once he's ready, after Devin Singletary erupted for 150 rushing yards in a 30-27 win over the Bengals this past Sunday.