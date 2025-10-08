Texans' Danielle Hunter: Blanked in Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter didn't record any stats, while playing 20 defensive snaps in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens.
Hunter went without a tackle for the second time this season, ultimately playing a season-low 20 snaps on defense in the blowout victory. With Houston idle Week 6, Hunter will look to get back on track against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
