The Texans re-signed Ogunbowale to a one-year, $2 million deal Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old from Wisconsin will remain with the Texans after spending the last three seasons in Houston. Ogunbowale provides the team with a reliable third-down back, catching 41 of his 61 targets for 320 yards and one touchdown over 46 regular-season games since 2022, while also contributing on special teams. He's likely to play a similar role in 2025, serving as the Texans' No. 3 running back behind Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce.