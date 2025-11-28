Mills could return to backup quarterback duties if C.J. Stroud (concussion) continues to develop ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.

Mills quarterbacked the Texans through three consecutive wins, putting the team back into the postseason conversation, but a cleared Stroud will resume his role as the starter, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Stroud was a full participant for a second consecutive practice Thursday, improving his chances to come out of the NFL's concussion protocol. The consecutive practices followed by clearance from an independent neurologist is required for Stroud to be officially cleared to play.