Mills completed 27 of 45 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars. He added 20 rushing yards and a TD on three carries.

Making his first start of the season with C.J. Stroud (concussion) unavailable, Mills struggled through three quarters before coming to life in the fourth, hitting Jayden Higgins and Dalton Schultz for TDs before running in a 14-yard score of his own to complete a stunning comeback from a 29-10 deficit. Mills could return to the bench in Week 11 against the Titans if Stroud gets cleared to return, but if he gets a second start he likely won't need to be quite as busy.