Mills will start Sunday's road contest against the Titans with C.J. Stroud (concussion) having been ruled out Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mills will draw at least one more start while Stroud works his way through the concussion protocol, and he could find himself in a similar position Week 12, when the Texans will face a short week of preparation before taking on the Bills on Thursday Night Football. After compiling 312 total yards and three touchdowns during Houston's comeback win over the Jaguars in Week 12, Mills has made a case for himself as a fantasy option for QB-needy teams, especially in deeper formats.