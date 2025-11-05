Mills is slated to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars after Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that C.J. Stroud (concussion) "will be out," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mills entered Houston's 18-15 loss to the Broncos in Week 9 early in the second quarter in relief of Stroud. He finished with an unimpressive line, completing just 17 of 30 passes for 137 yards while rushing twice for seven yards. With Stroud in line to miss at least one more game while working to gain clearance from the concussion protocol, expect the Texans to lean on the strength of their defense and task Mills to hold down the fort as a game manager versus Jacksonville. Mills is only on the fantasy radar as a streamer in deeper formats that allow multiple quarterbacks to be started.