Head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Mills will serve as the Texans' starting quarterback for Thursday's game against the Bills, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Though C.J. Stroud is in line to practice in some fashion Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion in the Texans' Nov. 2 loss to the Broncos, he's not on track to clear the five-step protocol before Thursday and has been ruled out for a third straight game. As a result, Mills will direct the Houston offense once again after he completed 53 of 86 passes for 566 yards, three touchdowns and one interception to go along with five carries for 34 yards and another score in wins over the Jaguars and Titans during the past two weeks. Assuming Stroud experiences no recurring symptoms of the concussion in his return to practice, he could be in position to reclaim starting duties from Mills in the Texans' Week 13 game against the Colts on Nov. 30.