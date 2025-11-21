Mills completed 16 of 30 passes for 153 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two carries for four yards in the Texans' 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday night.

Mills' final line was far from fantasy-friendly, but the veteran backup was integral to the Texans' upset in what was his third straight start. Mills connected with Christian Kirk (two yards) and Jayden Higgins (eight yards) for his pair of second-quarter touchdowns, and he remained free of interceptions for a second consecutive start. Mills has led the Texans to a 3-0 mark while C.J. Stroud (concussion) has been sidelined, but the latter will return to the starting job in a Week 13 road matchup against the Colts if he's cleared to suit up.