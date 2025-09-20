The Texans signed Johnson to the active roster from their practice squad Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson had been elevated for the first two games of the season and will join the team's active roster. The 30-year-old has seen playing time on both offense and special teams across the team's first two games and while he hasn't recorded any offensive stats, he did manage to block a punt during last week's loss versus Tampa Bay.