Higgins recorded two receptions on four targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers.

Higgins made an immediate impact in Saturday's game, breaking behind the Chargers' defense to catch a 75-yard touchdown on Houston's first possession of the game. He tacked on a 13-yard catch to begin the following drive, but failed to make another reception thereafter. Even with just his production early in the contest, Higgins managed the highest yardage total of his rookie season and found the end zone for the first time since Week 12.