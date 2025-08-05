Higgins is listed as a starter on Houston's initial preseason depth chart, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans list three starting wide receivers, with Higgins unsurprisingly joined by Nico Collins and Christian Kirk. It's a good sign for the 34th overall draft pick, although this hardly guarantees he'll be a starter come Week 1. With Kirk mostly working the slot this summer, there is some chance Higgins starts off as a regular in both two-wide and three-wide formations.