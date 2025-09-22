Higgins caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Jacksonville.

The season debut of Christian Kirk had little impact for Higgins, who was on the field for 44 percent of the offensive snaps, right at his season average through three games. That was the positive. The negatives are just one target each of the last two weeks, and a quarterback, C.J. Stroud, who needs to elevate his game. Houston's pass attack was held under 200 yards (accounting for yards lost via sack) for a second consecutive week.