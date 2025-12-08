Higgins recorded three catches on five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs.

Higgins finished second on the team in targets, receptions and yards, with Nico Collins being the only Texans pass catcher who was able to produce much. While his stat line wasn't spectacular, Higgins did convert a pair of first downs in the game, both of which were pivotal in Houston securing a win. He now has at least five targets in five straight games and will benefit from a better matchup in Week 15 against the Cardinals.