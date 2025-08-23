Higgins caught both his targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 26-7 preseason win over the Lions.

The Texans rested their starters, including Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, for their final exhibition contest, and Higgins made only a brief cameo on the team's first two drives before exiting. The 2025 second-round pick seems locked into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart with Tank Dell (knee) still lacking a timeline for his return, and it's a role that could result in significant volume for Higgins in a high-ceiling passing game led by C.J. Stroud.