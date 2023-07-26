Metchie (hamstring) has received medical clearance for the start of training camp Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metchie dealt with a hamstring injury earlier during Houston's offseason program, but he's recovered from the injury in time for camp. Practice reps will be crucial for the 2022 second-round pick, who missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last July. Now fully healthy, Metchie will get a chance to build chemistry with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and compete for a potentially key role in a wide receiver corps that also houses Robert Woods, Nico Collins, Noah Brown and Nathaniel Dell.