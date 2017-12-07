Texans' Jordan Todman: Practices fully Thursday
Todman (hand) logged a full practice session Thursday.
That clears the way for Todman to dress for Sunday's game against the 49ers. With Alfred Blue (concussion) looking unlikely to play, Todman would slot in third on the depth chart at running back, but it's still likely that he would play exclusively on special teams, as has been the case throughout the season.
