Harrison caught one of four targets for a six-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants.

In his second game since being acquired from Arizona via trade, Harrison scored his first touchdown with the Texans. His six-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was Harrison's lone catch in a game during which six different wide receivers recorded at least one reception for the Texans. Harrison will have an opportunity to increase his knowledge of the playbook during a Week 8 bye and potentially earn more playing time in Houston's crowded wide receiver room.