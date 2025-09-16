Chubb carried the ball 12 times for 43 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 29 yards in Monday's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Chubb was having trouble finding running room for most of this contest before finally ripping off a 25-yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old continued dominating Houston's backfield touches sans Joe Mixon (foot/ankle), with rookie Woody Marks' three carries checking in a distant second behind the veteran starter. Chubb is looking like a solid flex candidate in Week 3 heading into a potential soft matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.