Chubb rushed the ball 11 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens. He did not catch his only target.

Chubb looked to be losing his grip as the clear leader of the Houston backfield after Week 4, though he out-touched rookie Woody Marks 11-7 in Sunday's blowout win. Despite Baltimore playing without several of their run-stopping defenders, Chubb was held in check for much of the day. However, he broke loose for a 27-yard touchdown scamper early in the third quarter to account for nearly half of his yardage. The positive game script likely benefitted Chubb relative to Marks, but it appears clear that Chubb will continue to retain a role in the offense in the short term.