Chubb (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though Chubb has a lengthy injury history, he had played in each of the Texans' first 14 games of the season before exiting last Sunday's win over the Chiefs due to the rib injury. He was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to practice Friday as a limited participant, prompting the Texans to list him as questionable heading into the weekend. Ultimately, Chubb wasn't able to make enough progress to give it a go Sunday, so his absence should clear the way for rookie Woody Marks to serve as Houston's lead option out the backfield. Dare Ogunbowale, Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks will provide depth behind Marks.