Chubb rushed five times for 16 yards and caught one of three targets for a loss of five yards in Monday's 27-19 loss to Seattle.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans proclaimed that he wanted to establish the run against the Seahawks, but he proceeded to give his veteran starter five carries in a game that was never quite out of reach. Chubb didn't do himself any favors, averaging a season-worst 3.2 yards per carry in the loss. Rookie Woody Marks (10-15-0) didn't fare much better on the ground, but he did catch C.J. Stroud's lone touchdown pass of the evening. Chubb had been providing a high floor for those in deeper formats prior to Sunday's dud, so it could be worth giving him another shot against San Francisco's injury-riddled defense on Sunday.