Collins, who was inactive for this past Sunday's regular-season finale against the Colts, isn't listed on the Texans' injury report ahead of Monday night's playoff opener against the Steelers.

Collins and veteran RB Nick Chubb were rested in the Texans' Week 18 win, with an eye toward keeping the duo fresh for the team's upcoming postseason run. With Collins currently not managing any injury concerns, he's set to reclaim his role as Houston's top wideout Monday on the heels of recording a 71-1,117-6 line (on 120 targets) in 15 regular-season contests.