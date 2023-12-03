Brown (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown is dealing with a knee contusion that has sidelined him for the past two games, but he was able to log back-to-back limited practices before sitting out Friday's session. Barring any setbacks during pregame warmups, it's expected that the 27-year-old will return to action Week 13, per Wilson. In the two games prior to his absence, Brown logged 13 receptions (on 14 targets) for 325 yards and a touchdown.