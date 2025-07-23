GM Nick Caserio acknowledged Wednesday that there's no timetable for the return of Dell (knee), who is on the active/physically unable to perform list, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle reports.

While at this stage, Caserio hasn't completely ruled out the possibility that Dell could return at some point this season, it's clear that the wideout -- who suffered a significant knee injury last December -- still has a way to go in his recovery process. With that in mind, Caserio noted that Dell is "in the building every day. He's working really hard, but we're not going to put a timetable on anything," a notion echoed by coach DeMeco Ryans, who added that the 2023 third-rounder is "crushing the rehab." With Dell likely to miss a good portion of the coming season, the Texans' top healthy veteran wide receivers are Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, with 2025 draftees Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel also in the mix to carve out steady roles in the team's passing attack.