Mathieu recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack, and an interception in Sundays win over the Jaguars.

Mathieu put together a complete game Sunday, making plays in coverage and as a pass rusher. His sack was his first of the year and his interception gives him two on the season. He'll look to continue his strong play into Week 8, when the Texans face off against the Dolphins.

More News
Our Latest Stories