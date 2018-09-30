Texans' Will Fuller: Hamstring injury appears minor
Coach Bill O'Brien noted after the Texans' 37-34 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday that Fuller probably could have re-entered the game following his exit due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Prior to his departure, Fuller chipped in four catches on five targets for 49 yards and a score. With rookie Keke Coutee exploding for 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 109 yards in his NFL debut, there was little need to push Fuller back into action Sunday. It's expected that Fuller's practice time during the upcoming week will be impacted by the injury, but given O'Brien's post-game comments, the wideout should be ready to roll in the Texans' next game against Dallas. There could be some concern, however, that Coutee might cut into Fuller's target share in the coming weeks.
