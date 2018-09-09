Texans' Will Fuller: Out Sunday

Fuller (hamstring) is officially out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Fuller's Week 1 absence figures to magnify the importance of star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, withAaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle noting that Bruce Ellington and undrafted rookie Vyncint Smith are also candidates to see added work in the Houston offense Sunday opposite Hopkins.

