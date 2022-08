Graham (hamstring) was waived by the Bears on Tuesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Graham was sidelined for all three of Chicago's preseason games due to a hamstring injury that he suffered near the start of training camp. However, it's unclear if the cornerback is still dealing with this issue after he was let go without an injury designation by the team Tuesday. Graham will now look to fully recover before likely joining a new squad this regular season.