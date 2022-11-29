Hooper recorded three receptions on four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals.

Hooper continued to see consistent involvement in the Tennessee offense and tallied his third straight game with at least four targets. He recorded receptions of 12,10 and eight yards, all three of which came on the team's drive just before halftime. While unremarkable, Hooper has posted four consecutive games with at least 30 receiving yards.